Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ pride across Latin America

In its 22nd edition in Chile, the Pride Parade celebrated the progress gained by the LGBTQ+ community in terms of legal recognition, equal marriage and anti-discrimination laws in the South American country.

“It is important that we support and provide visibility together,” said Pride-goer Michael Mingues.

Meanwhile, in Peru, the Lima Pride Parade celebrated its 20th edition, and thousands took to the streets not only to celebrate but to demand equal rights.

“After two years of the pandemic, of living in isolation, our presence in the streets is urgently needed,” said Esther Rodriguez, a member and activist of the LGBTQ+ community demanding equal rights from the Peruvian government.

Pride participants in Mexico City were seen brandishing banners and signs, as thousands of people rode rainbow-themed floats and decked themselves out in eye-popping costumes, urging to end gay discrimination across Mexico. The Mexican capital is home to the most visible gay community in the country and couples freely express affection in many parts of the city.

This year marks 53 years since the riots of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn bar in New York, recognised as the trigger for the struggle for gay rights around the world.

(Reuters)