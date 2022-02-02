Thoughts about pharmacies conducting “test to stay” tests

NewsLocalThoughts about pharmacies conducting “test to stay” tests

The Health Ministry is thinking of integrating pharmacies to the “test to stay” program to facilitate parents, after ascertaining the problems and difficulties this is causing every day.

Officials believe this solution will help a lot since parents will be able to take their children to a pharmacy nearby for a “test to stay” and not to a school, which is not necessarily the child’s school.

Even though the number of points for “test to stay” increased, there were problems in various schools yesterday as well since the units were either understaffed or there were delays due to long queues.

By gavriella
