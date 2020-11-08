This week to decide next steps on COVID-19

The epidemiological image of Cyprus over the coming days will more or less decide the further steps to contain COVID-19, since it will indicate whether the restrictive measures that have been recently implemented are effective or not.

If things are going well, then the restrictive measures will ease a bit. In the opposite case the scenario of an extended lockdown is on the table, the same way it happened in Greece and most other European countries.

During Wednesday’s Ministerial Council meeting there were some thoughts about more drastic measures but the issue of lockdown was not raised, since expects expressed the view that for the time being this is not necessary. Moreover, the economic consequences of a lockdown are also taken into consideration.

For the time being the situation is seen as manageable and the whole effort is focusing on containing the spreading of the virus so that there will not be an uncontrolled increase of patients needing to be hospitalized.

(philenews)