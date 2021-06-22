This vehicle can drive on water

While tourists usually enjoy beautiful sandy beaches and clear waters along the Northern Coast of Egypt, they are set for an additional attraction this year with the launch of the first locally manufactured car shaped vehicle that can drive over water.

Manufactured by three friends, the vehicle is mainly produced using local material and by local talent apart from the engine which comes from Japan.

The friends have so far produced 12 vehicles and received many orders upon the reveal of the vehicle.

“After producing the first video about the vehicle I received good orders. The first place I launched the vehicle was Marsa Matrouh and then came to the Northern Coast to expand and God willing we will expand to the Red Sea and outside Egypt,” Karim Amin, one of the vehicle’s inventors and designers, said.

Each vehicle takes three weeks to produce and is priced between 300 thousand Egyptian pounds ($19,181) to 700 thousand Egyptian Pounds ($44,757).

Amin and his friends plan to further develop the vehicle by introducing new amphibian models and making it operate on land. They also aim to export to overseas markets.

(Production: Ahmed Fahmy, Hams Rabah)