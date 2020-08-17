Man,32, arrested for drunk driving in Paphos

Paphos Police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for reckless and dangerous driving under the influence, nuisance, public insult, and refusal to provide a sample for a breathalyser.

Members of the the coastal town’s Crime Prevention and Emergency Response units around eight in the evening signalled a vehicle driven by the arrested man in Chlorakas area.

They were carrying out routine checks of suspicious looking persons and vehicles.

The suspect didn’t stop and dodged the police checkpoint with high speed and managing to escape doing sharp manoeuvres.

But they eventually caught him and he proceeded to act belligerently cursing police and refusing to be submitted to a breathalyser.

The case is under investigation by the Police.

(Philenews/CNA)