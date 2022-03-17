NewsLocalThirty two people in Cyprus change gender and name in past six...

Thirty two people in Cyprus change gender and name in past six years

A total of 32 people in Cyprus have changed their gender and name in the past six years, according to official data presented before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the disclosure was made by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

He was taking part in a debate on a proposed bill providing that individuals could define their own gender without first undergoing a surgical procedure.

The Minister also said that all applications submitted between 2016-2021 asking for a new name and gender have been approved.

Most applications were submitted by 2019 – the year where 10 had been approved. And most applications came from Limassol with 12 of them getting approval, followed by Nicosia with 10.

Last year, nine applications were submitted – most of them to Limassol District Administration.

The examination of applications takes place within 30 working days.

 

By Annie Charalambous
