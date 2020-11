Police booked 31 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures against the spread of covid-19.

A total of 3,169 inspections had been carried out, police told CNA.

There were no fines in Nicosia or Morphou, 13 individuals were booked in Limassol, six in Larnaca, seven in Paphos plus one establishment and another five citizens in Famagusta.

Twelve of the inspections were carried out by Port Police who found no one in violation.