Thirty three one new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced the death of an 89-year-old woman, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 25. The Health Ministry also announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on 9 October, out of 2,891 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,951.

The break-down of new patients follows:

14 through tracing (277 tests today)

One from public hospital labs (169 today)

12 through private initiative (783 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (44 tests today)

Four from passengers/repatriates (1,090 tests today)

Additionally the following laboratory tests were conducted but no cases were detected.

208 samples taken from old people’s homes

204 samples taken from football teams

116 samples taken from students and teachers

In total, three patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.

