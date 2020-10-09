Thirty three one new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced the death of an 89-year-old woman, who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, taking the number of dead due to COVID-19 to 25. The Health Ministry also announced 33 new COVID-19 cases on 9 October, out of 2,891 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 1,951.
The break-down of new patients follows:
- 14 through tracing (277 tests today)
- One from public hospital labs (169 today)
- 12 through private initiative (783 tests today)
- Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (44 tests today)
- Four from passengers/repatriates (1,090 tests today)
Additionally the following laboratory tests were conducted but no cases were detected.
- 208 samples taken from old people’s homes
- 204 samples taken from football teams
- 116 samples taken from students and teachers
In total, three patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.
(philenews)