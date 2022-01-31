Thirty six fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid protective measures

A total of 36 fines were issued by the Police over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 protective measures island-wide.

This is what CNA reported on Monday, adding that a total of 2,152 inspections had been carried out.

In Nicosia, 9 citizens and 9 establishment owners were booked after 583 checks, while in Limassol 5 people were fined and 4 establishment owners after 149 checks.

In Famagusta, 4 citizens were booked after 420 checks, while in Larnaca 2 fines were given to citizens and another one to an establishment owner after 468 checks.

In addition, 2 establishment owners were fined in Paphos after 249 checks and no fines were issued in Morphou area after 149 checks.

Most fines were given for not presenting a valid safepass, either by customers or owners/staff. One fine was for overcrowding, and another one for dancing in an entertainment venue.