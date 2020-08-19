Public Service records 30 promotions,109 appointments in 44 days

The Public Service Commission (EDY) has covered over 148 positions and promotions in the island’s government sector within a period of 44 days.

Specifically, from July 1 until August 13, EDY took decisions for appointments and promotions based on open vacancies.

It also proceeded to review decisions taken following an annulment by the Supreme Court or Administrative Court, respectively.

Out of all the positions, 39 were promotions and 109 were new appointments.

EDY decided on 40 positions in August, and for 109 positions in July.

According to data by EDY, filled vacancies for permanent positions were for the following:

• Assistant insurance officers in the Social Insurance Services

• A permanent position for an Assistant Processing Officer in the House of Representatives

• Court Bailiffs

• Permanent positions for IT officials in the Department of Information Services

• Customs assistants

• Permanent positions for officers for the Department of Lands and Surveys

• Permanent positions for senior technical surveyors, and surveyors

• Officials for Cyprus’ Civil Defence

• Technical Photo lithography Engineers

• Research, studies and publication officers for Parliament

• Permanent positions for technical engineers and inspectors for the Department of Urban Planning

• Officers for the Statistical Services

• Customs Officers

• Prison Guards

• Geologists

• Insurance officers and secretaries for Parliamentary Committees

• Technical engineers for the Ministry of Defence

• Senior Agricultural officers

• Dentists’ assistants

• Dental Laboratory Technicians

• Assistant Managers for Clinics

• Transport Auditors

• General Managers for the Ministries

• Secretarial staff and officers for the Commissioner of Administration’s Office

The 2021 budget is expected to continue the moratorium on recruitment and promotions with exceptions in some cases.