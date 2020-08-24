Thirty new coronavirus cases – 17 are from Mykonos

The Ministry of Health has announced that 30 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 346 tests carried out at airports.

All 30 cases detected were from tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

Specifically:

17 persons were detected from a flight arrived from Mykonos on August 22. The majority of these persons are related to each other.

10 persons were detected from a flight arrived from Amsterdam on August 23.

3 persons were detected from a flight arrived from London on August 23.

Investigation of all detected cases has begun and tracing them is ongoing.

Therefore, based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,451.

It is noted, that in the context of continuous monitoring and evaluation of epidemiological data, the Ministry of Health intends to move the Netherlands from Category B to Category C.

It is reiterated that due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in people who have travelled abroad and tested positive for the virus a few days after their trip, that, people who’ve travelled abroad are to retake the coronavirus test 7 days post their arrival regardless if they also took it upon arrival at the airport and they tested negative.

It goes without saying that symptomatic persons exhibiting one or more or all of the following symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste, and anosmia before the 7 days are up, are to contact their GPs immediately and follow their instructions to the letter.