News Local Thirty new coronavirus cases - 17 are from Mykonos

Thirty new coronavirus cases – 17 are from Mykonos

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares viral transport media for samples before collecting samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

The Ministry of Health has announced that 30 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 346 tests carried out at airports.

All 30 cases detected were from tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

Specifically:

17 persons were detected from a flight arrived from Mykonos on August 22. The majority of these persons are related to each other.

10 persons were detected from a flight arrived from Amsterdam on August 23.

3 persons were detected from a flight arrived from London on August 23.

Investigation of all detected cases has begun and tracing them is ongoing.

Therefore, based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,451.

It is noted, that in the context of continuous monitoring and evaluation of epidemiological data, the Ministry of Health intends to move the Netherlands from Category B to Category C.

It is reiterated that due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in people who have travelled abroad and tested positive for the virus a few days after their trip, that, people who’ve travelled abroad are to retake the coronavirus test 7 days post their arrival regardless if they also took it upon arrival at the airport and they tested negative.

It goes without saying that symptomatic persons exhibiting one or more or all of the following symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste, and anosmia before the 7 days are up, are to contact their GPs immediately and follow their instructions to the letter.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleAl Jazeera publishes names of ‘sold’ Cypriot passports to ‘politically exposed persons’
Next articleAt risk of poverty 22,3% of the population in Cyprus in 2019

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism announces plan to support domestic tourism

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced the launch of an Extraordinary Plan for the Support of Domestic Tourism aiming to encourage holidays in Cyprus...
Read more
Economy

At risk of poverty 22,3% of the population in Cyprus in 2019

Maria Bitar -
According to the results of the Survey on Income and Living Conditions 2019, 22,3% of the population in Cyprus or 194.400 people were at...
Read more
Local

Thirty new coronavirus cases – 17 are from Mykonos

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 30 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Al Jazeera publishes names of ‘sold’ Cypriot passports to ‘politically exposed persons’

Maria Bitar -
Al Jazeera published today the second part of its findings from its investigation into 1,400 leaked approved applications for a Cypriot 'golden passport' between...
Read more
World

Greece responds to extension of illegal Turkish Navtex with counter Navtex

Maria Bitar -
Greece responded to the extension of Turkey's illegal Navtex for the research vessel Oruc Reis inside the Greek continental shelf with a counter Navtex...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Al Jazeera publishes names of ‘sold’ Cypriot passports to ‘politically exposed persons’

Maria Bitar -
Al Jazeera published today the second part of its findings from its investigation into 1,400 leaked approved applications for a Cypriot 'golden passport' between...
Read more
Local

Further clarifications on new coronavirus measures announced by Government

Maria Bitar -
In order to limit social gatherings which promote intense social interaction and to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Council of Ministers, decided...
Read more
Local

Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA. Not wearing a mask...
Read more
Local

Out with fuel refineries, in with towers in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
The area where the fuel refineries used to be in coastal Larnaca are to get revamped with buildings up to 15 floors and 68...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros