Thirteen premises, 32 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Police carried out 851 checks and booked 13 premises and 32 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Specifically, police carried out 138 checks and reported 4 individuals and 6 premises in Nicosia, the capital.

In Limassol, 138 checks were carried out and 4 individuals and 6 premises were reported.

In Larnaca, 175 checks were carried out and 7 individuals and 1 premise were reported.

In Paphos, 109 checks led to 2 reports of premises and of 1 individual.

In Famagusta, 183 checks were carried out and 3 individuals and 1 premise were reported.

In Morphou, 94 checks were carried out with no reports being made.

Additionally, 64 checks were carried out in ports with no reports being made.

(Philenews/CNA)