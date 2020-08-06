News Local Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,486 tests

Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,486 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 13 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,486 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

125 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected.

1,671 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 4 cases detected.

1,038 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 4 cases detected.
134 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

95 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

48 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the breakaway north.

203 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

172 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,208.

Additionally, four people continue being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good and stable.

Source: PIO

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleResults of island-wide random tests will show the way forward, scientific team says

Top Stories

Local

Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,486 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 13 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Results of island-wide random tests will show the way forward, scientific team says

Maria Bitar -
The 10,000 corona virus random tests that were launched yesterday island-wide will show the way forward on how to address the pandemic, members of...
Read more
Economy

Bad loans in Cyprus down by €43 million in the first quarter of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus recorded a further decrease of €43 million or 0.5% in aggregate Non Performing Loans (NPLs) at the end of March 2020 compared with...
Read more
World

Baby born as Beirut blast rips through hospital

Maria Bitar -
As a devastating blast wave tore across Beirut after a warehouse explosion, Emmanuelle Khnaisser prepared to give birth to a baby boy as the...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Friday with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 12pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Results of island-wide random tests will show the way forward, scientific team says

Maria Bitar -
The 10,000 corona virus random tests that were launched yesterday island-wide will show the way forward on how to address the pandemic, members of...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Friday with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 12pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected to...
Read more
Local

Forty-two-year-old man sentenced to 3.5 years imprisonment on charges of child sexual abuse

Maria Bitar -
The Assize in Nicosia sentenced a 42-year-old male defendant who pleaded guilty to two counts of solicitation of children for sexual purposes and two...
Read more
Local

Cypriot citizens to return home from Lebanon on a charter flight on Thursday evening

Maria Bitar -
A charter flight that will repatriate Cypriots who wish to return to Cyprus from Lebanon and will transport humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros