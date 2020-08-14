News Local Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 2,960 tests

Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 2,960 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 13 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,960 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

149 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 9 cases detected.

1,672 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

697 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

31 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

247 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

27 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

102 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

35 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,318.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of whom is in intensive care.

(Source: PIO)

By Maria Bitar
