Third vaccine dose boosts protection against Delta variant – Pfizer

Pfizer on Wednesday (July 28) raised its full-year sales forecast for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech by 29% to $33.5 billion, as nations stock up on doses for the rest of the year.

The company also said it could apply for an emergency use authorization for a potential booster dose as early as August, reiterating that a third shot will likely be needed to enhance protection amid a resurgence in infections in many countries.

New early data showed that a third dose generated virus-neutralizing antibodies more than 5 times higher in younger people and more than 11 times higher in older people than from two doses, Pfizer said.

Pfizer shares were up 2% at $42.98 in morning trading.