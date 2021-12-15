Third Syrian man arrested in connection with Russian women’s double murder

A third Syrian man was arrested late on Tuesday in connection with the double murder of two Russian women in mountainous Kato Amiandos last month.

He is the 44-year-old brother of the main suspect, aged 32, who has admitted to shooting the two women – reported missing on November 17 – with a hunting rifle.

Philenews said on Wednesday that evidence from communication data has emerged against the third suspect during investigations into the case. All three men are being investigated for premediated murder.

Dead are Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who were living in Larnaca since their arrival in Cyprus i the summer on tourist visas.

The main suspect said he went hunting and when he got back at about 7am he heard the two women talking about him and then he shot and buried them in the mountainous cottage’s yard.

The second suspect is a 30-year-old friend of the main suspect who had given a conflicting statement to the police.