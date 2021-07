A third fire broke out in only a few hours this time between the communities of Tochni and Kalavasos.

According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, three manned vehicles of the Services as well as mobile fire fighting units are on the scene, together with an aircraft of the Forestry Department and two helicopters of the British Bases.

