Third dose of vaccine for older people in the fall

Older people may need a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, at the time when the duration of the available vaccines is a big unanswered question.

Christos Petrou, associate professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, said the United Kingdom announced that it will proceed with a third dose of the vaccine for people over 70 after September, expecting that by then we will have vaccines capable of facing more mutations.

He noted that a large number of studies internationally indicated that the first dose of both the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccines offer excellent protection to older people.

Moreover, as he said, a study among 600,000 people in Israel indicated that the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing death from COVID-19 was 72%.

He also pointed out that there have been no issues against the safety of the vaccines while their benefits are big.

