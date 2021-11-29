Third dose of COVID vaccine a one way road says Health Minister

The third dose of the COVID vaccine is a one way road for everyone, especially after the Omicron variant, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Monday. He was administered the booster shot today, by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Christina Yiannaki.

He said that the procedure is quite easy and takes a few time. He also said that an additional centre will open tomorrow in Limassol to accommodate people who want to be vaccinated.

Asked about the meeting with the Scientific Committee on the pandemic he said that they will assess the new situation and the figures and whether they should decide on additional measures.

Replying to another question about the new variant the Minister said that all passengers who arrive in Cyprus will have to take a PCR test. More measures will be taken at ports and marinas and the crossings. and according to the Minister the situation will also be discussed at the Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Hadjipantelas said that if there are positive cases among passengers arriving on the island, he will be notified personally.

Asked about a lockdown, the Minister said that if we all follow the measures announced last week, we wear a mask and practice social distancing, he does not think we will have a lockdown.

As regards the measures at schools, the Minister said that the option was to follow the advice of the specialists and the scientists and use a face mask to avoid shutting down the schools. He said that we chose to take this measure as the whole of the world is doing.

Asked if he thinks that the protests by parents are too much, he said that he does not want to comment adding that we are taking the decisions in order to protect the population.

Inoculations

According to statements by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Christina Yiannaki, 81% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. So far 107,387 people had the third dose administered. She said there is an increase of 33.2% in vaccinations in ages 12 – 15 with at least the 1st dose and in ages 16 – 17 the increase is at 45.6%.

The vaccinated people who visited the walk in centres reached 153,000 persons. She said that around mid December Cyprus is expected to get the vaccines for ages 5 – 11. The inoculations will take place in walk in centres and then mobile units will visit the schools.

Yiannaki said that the number of persons who visit the walk in centres increases by day and that next Saturday a big walk in centre will operate in Pachna to cover the wine villages of Limassol.