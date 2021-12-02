NewsLocalThird doctor to be expelled from GESY for taking advantage of system

Third doctor to be expelled from GESY for taking advantage of system

A third special doctor will receive a letter suspending his contract with GESY since according to the data he recorded in the system in just six months cause reasonable suspicions that he has abused the system and as a result received compensations of thousands of euros.

In the letter, the Health Insurance Organization is informing the doctor that his contract is suspended that that all records in the GESY software will be investigated.

It is also noted that if necessary, the Police will also be notified for possible criminal offences.

As an official of the Health Insurance Organization said, recently they have suspended the contracts of special doctors and the effort is ongoing since they are aware that some people abuse the system.

