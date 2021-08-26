Third Covid-19 booster shot almost a certainty in Cyprus, vaccine mixing on the cards

Now that it is almost certain Cyprus is to give a third Covid-19 booster shot to protect the elderly and most susceptible, scientists are suggesting the mixing of two different vaccines.

Because they believe it is safe and also provides better immunity, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The “mix & match” practice to be followed means that everyone who receives the third dose will be vaccinated with an mRNA technology vaccine.

That is, with a vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, regardless of whether a person has been fully vaccinated with both doses of other available and approved vaccines – such as AstraZeneca, J&J etc.

Ministry of Health scientific advisor Christos Petrou even said that “such an approach could trigger a better immune response. Especially the AstraZeneca as a first dose and then Pfizer in the second dose.”