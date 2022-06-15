NewsLocalThird-country nationals repatriated

Third-country nationals repatriated

On Tuesday 14 June the Immigration Department in cooperation with the Belgian Authorities and Frontex carried out a joint flight of forced repatriation of third-country nationals, 16 of whom were citizens of Congo and had been under arrest.

All foreign nationals have been returned to their country of origin safely.

It is noted that since 1 January 2022, another three joint operations of repatriation of third-country nationals have been carried out:

  • 19 January for Congo
  • 29 March for Bangladesh
  • 26 April for Pakistan

Furthermore, since 1 January the Police proceeded with 2,332 deportations/repatriations of third-country nationals.

By gavriella
Previous articleThey entered into a house and stole 50,000 euros from a safe
Next articleDrone shows ‘strawberry’ supermoon behind ancient Greek temple

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros