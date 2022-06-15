Third-country nationals repatriated

On Tuesday 14 June the Immigration Department in cooperation with the Belgian Authorities and Frontex carried out a joint flight of forced repatriation of third-country nationals, 16 of whom were citizens of Congo and had been under arrest.

All foreign nationals have been returned to their country of origin safely.

It is noted that since 1 January 2022, another three joint operations of repatriation of third-country nationals have been carried out:

19 January for Congo

29 March for Bangladesh

26 April for Pakistan

Furthermore, since 1 January the Police proceeded with 2,332 deportations/repatriations of third-country nationals.