Third arrest relating to drug case from July 24th

The Larnaca District Court issued a four-day detention order against a 34-year-old man from Larnaca to facilitate the police investigation into a case of illegal drug possession of approximately one kilo of cannabis on Wednesday.

According to police, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) working on a tip-off, stopped a large motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man from Nicosia on the morning of July 24 in the parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca.

The 30-year-old driver and three other persons that he was meeting fled the scene as soon as they realised members of YKAN were present.

However, the 30-year-old man from Nicosia and the 35-year-old man from Larnaca were caught and arrested.

The other two men attacked the police officers with sticks and chisels and managed to escape.

The attack left one YKAN member injured while a warning shot was fired in the air.

Further investigation by YKAN both in the suspects backpack and in the surrounding area yielded approximately one kilo of cannabis as well as other evidence relating to the case.

A wood-fired oven was also located in an outdoor space and inside it various items related to drug substances were found burning.

It is believed that the two suspects who got away used it to destroy evidence.

The 30-year-old and the 35-year-old are already remanded in custody pending further investigations.

One of the two wanted persons, aged 34, was arrested by police and was brought before the Larnaca District Court that issued a detention order against him for 4 days on Wednesday.

One person is still wanted for questioning in relation to the case by the police.

Larnaca YKAN continues to investigate.

Source: Philenews/CNA