News Local Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman - UPDATE

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Limassol on Thursday to facilitate questioning in a case of robbery and the critical injury of a 66-year-old woman in Limassol on Sunday morning, June 28.

This is the third arrest for the same case. According to the police, a 46-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday and was remanded in custody on Thursday for eight days by the Limassol District Court.

Another person, a 49-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. He and the 47-year-old were remanded in custody for seven days today by the Limassol District Court.

The robbery took place around 8 am on Sunday when a 66-year-old woman was assaulted outside her Limassol apartment by two men who beat her and subsequently stole valuables from the property and fled.

The woman is still being treated at the Limassol General Hospital in a stable condition.

The Limassol CID is investigating.

By Josephine Koumettou
