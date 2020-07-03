Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman – UPDATE

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Limassol on Thursday to facilitate questioning in a case of robbery and the critical injury of a 66-year-old woman in Limassol on Sunday morning, June 28.

This is the third arrest for the same case. According to the police, a 46-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday and was remanded in custody on Thursday for eight days by the Limassol District Court.

Another person, a 49-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. He and the 47-year-old were remanded in custody for seven days today by the Limassol District Court.

Read more: Two arrests for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman

The robbery took place around 8 am on Sunday when a 66-year-old woman was assaulted outside her Limassol apartment by two men who beat her and subsequently stole valuables from the property and fled.

Read more: 66-year-old woman tied up, gagged and brutally beaten in Limassol

The woman is still being treated at the Limassol General Hospital in a stable condition.

The Limassol CID is investigating.