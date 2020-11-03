in-cyprus Third age observatory: Increased checks at old people’s homes

Due to the fact that 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases were yesterday found at the Sokration Old People’s Home in Limassol, the third age observatory stressed that the state must undertake its responsibilities and carry out more checks at old people’s homes.

In a statement, president of the third age observatory Dimos Antoniou added that checks must multiply since now they take place once or twice a month, which is not necessary.

He noted that since the outbreak of the pandemic the observatory had taken action and until yesterday no serious cases had been reported in old people’s homes. Regarding yesterday’s case in Limassol, he said that something must have gone seriously wrong and wondered whether the proper measures are being respected.

(CNA)

By gavriella
