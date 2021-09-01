NewsLocalThird accident with motorcyclist as a victim

Third accident with motorcyclist as a victim

A fatal accident occurred yesterday afternoon in the district of Famagusta and as a result 24-year-old Tulsi Bhusal from Nepal is dead while a 30-year-old woman is at the Nicosia General Hospital in serious condition.

The accident took place when the 24-year-old lost control of the motorcycle, under conditions that are being investigated and crashed on the fence of a house. Due to the collision the driver was killed and the 30-year-old woman who was riding on the motorcycle was seriously injured.

The Famagusta Traffic Police is investigating the accident.

By gavriella
