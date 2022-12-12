Win(d)er Tales Concert

Wind, like music, knows no boundaries! 🎺🎶
Larnaca Cultural Foundation for Children and Youth in collaboration with the wind and percussion orchestra of Sistema Cyprus, organize a unique music-poetry concert with the title: “Win(d)er Tales”.
The wind and percussion orchestra of Sistema Cyprus together with the music composer Vassilis Filippou and the writer/poet Maria Kouvarou participate in a creative dialogue under the artistic supervision of Santiago Ossa Alzate.
Where: LARNACA MUNICIPAL THEATRE “G.LYKOURGOS”
When: 17/12/2022
Tickets: General Admission €5
Duration: 60’
Language: Greek/English
🌟 Grand Concert Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Culture – Cultural Services
🌟 Concert Supporter: Municipality of Larnaca
🌟 Corporate Sponsor of Sistema Cyprus: XM
🌟 Institutional Sponsor of Sistema Cyprus: Savino