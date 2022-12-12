Whats OnConcertsWin(d)er Tales Concert

Win(d)er Tales Concert

Winder Tales
Winder Tales

Wind, like music, knows no boundaries! 🎺🎶

Larnaca Cultural Foundation for Children and Youth in collaboration with the wind and percussion orchestra of Sistema Cyprus, organize a unique music-poetry concert with the title: “Win(d)er Tales”.

The wind and percussion orchestra of Sistema Cyprus together with the music composer Vassilis Filippou and the writer/poet Maria Kouvarou participate in a creative dialogue under the artistic supervision of Santiago Ossa Alzate.

Where: LARNACA MUNICIPAL THEATRE “G.LYKOURGOS”

When: 17/12/2022

Tickets: General Admission €5

Duration: 60’

Language: Greek/English

🌟 Grand Concert Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Culture – Cultural Services
🌟 Concert Supporter: Municipality of Larnaca
🌟 Corporate Sponsor of Sistema Cyprus: XM
🌟 Institutional Sponsor of Sistema Cyprus: Savino

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
