Valentine’s Clothes Swap at the University of Cyprus.

Show some love to Mother Nature by Giving your Pre-Loved clothes a second home! Drop off clothes you no longer love and pick up items that you’ll actually wear. Prepare for your perfect date, or even find a date, by searching for your ultimate pre-loved fit!

How the swap works:

Participants bring in their clothes and our team will review their condition on the spot. If the items of clothing are in good condition every item is awarded an exchange token (these are wooden coins) according to their value. Values are 1 (white), 2 (blue) and 4 (black) and are given according to quality, brand and material. The tokens are then used to “purchase” clothes from our selection of donated items. The space is divided into zones, according to the token colours (item values).

Note: The limit to the number of items per person is 5. If more than 5 items are brought in they will be regarded as donations In short 1 item of clothing = 1 token of specific value Tokens are used as currency for “buying” clothes.

The clothes swap has a €3 entrance fee. Each participant is given tokens according to the value of their items.

Organised with the Environmental and Animal Welfare Group UCY, Global Shapers Community Nicosia and the Support of Fashion Revolution Cyprus.

February 14 – Room 010, KOD07 at the University of Cyprus from 11 am to 3 pm.