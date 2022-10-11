Whats OnTheaters"Moonage Daydream" at Pantheon on October 27-30

“Moonage Daydream” at Pantheon on October 27-30

A David Bowie cinematic event 75 years in the making – illuminates the life and genius of David Bowie, one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time. Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s (The Kid Stays in the Picture, Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist.

Directed by: Brett Morgen
Written by: Brett Morgen
***
When October 27 – 30 at 8.30 pm
Where Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia
Tickets
*presale tickets available soon & at the cinema ticket box
By Lisa Liberti
