TheatersNicosiaCharity Event: “Fotini” at Strovolos Theatre on September 26

Charity Event: “Fotini” at Strovolos Theatre on September 26

306087098 7854813171255268 7983431239434272498 N
306087098 7854813171255268 7983431239434272498 N
On the occasion of the Centennial of the Asia Minor Massacres, the Theatre Group “Solo Gia Treis” presents the play “Fotini” by Evridiki Pericleaous-Papadopoulos.
The play narrates the life of Fotini, a Greek woman, and her daughter Eleni. They escaped the massacres of the Armenian and Greek populations from the port of Smyrna in 1922.
Fotini, along with her daughter and other refugees, arrives on a small boat in Larnaca-Cyprus, where she tries to rebuild her life. It is a life of hardship and poverty in 1950s Cyprus. Her misfortune is compounded by Eleni’s death, making Fotini the sole guardian of her granddaughter Evangelia.
One summer evening, Fotini and Evaggelia meet a young Armenian man who will completely change their quiet, monotonous lives
***
When Monday, September 26 at 8.30 pm
Where Strovolos Municipal Theatre
Location
FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleChaos prevailed at Paphos Airport after lightning strike – PHOTOS
Next articleA look at prices for offices and shops in Cyprus in view of Ukraine crisis  

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros