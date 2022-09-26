Charity Event: “Fotini” at Strovolos Theatre on September 26

On the occasion of the Centennial of the Asia Minor Massacres, the Theatre Group “Solo Gia Treis” presents the play “Fotini” by Evridiki Pericleaous-Papadopoulos.

The play narrates the life of Fotini, a Greek woman, and her daughter Eleni. They escaped the massacres of the Armenian and Greek populations from the port of Smyrna in 1922.

Fotini, along with her daughter and other refugees, arrives on a small boat in Larnaca-Cyprus, where she tries to rebuild her life. It is a life of hardship and poverty in 1950s Cyprus. Her misfortune is compounded by Eleni’s death, making Fotini the sole guardian of her granddaughter Evangelia.

One summer evening, Fotini and Evaggelia meet a young Armenian man who will completely change their quiet, monotonous lives

***

When Monday, September 26 at 8.30 pm

Where Strovolos Municipal Theatre

Location

FB Page Monday, September 26 at 8.30 pmStrovolos Municipal Theatre