A delightful theatre production of short pieces written by women about the diverse experiences of being a woman. Some will make you laugh out loud, some will touch a poignant chord, some will make you stop and think.

Net proceeds will be donated to the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family.

Book your tickets by calling 99496226 anytime before 8 pm

When Friday, October 21 & Saturday, October 22 at 8.30 pm

Where Theatro Dentro 44 Enotitos, Nicosia