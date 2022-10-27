Whats OnTheaters"Body of Mine": Choreographic Performance by Panayiotis Tofi at Rialto on November...

“Body of Mine”: Choreographic Performance by Panayiotis Tofi at Rialto on November 18

Rialto
Rialto

Body of Mine is a new choreographic creation by Panayiotis Tofi that stems from an evolving movement and composition research on the anatomy and function of the human body, as well as the ways in which emotions are kept or expressed through it. Through an unfamiliar movement journey enhanced by live text and the sounds of electronic music and strings, four female performers question the ownership of their bodies, the existence and meaning of light and our perception of life in the present moment.

Research, Direction, Choreography, Visual Concept: Panayiotis Tofi
Performance: Magda Argyridou, Viky Kalla, Vasiliki Kypraiou, Alexia Nicolaou
Music Composition: Marios Takoushis
Cello Solos: Jakub Otčenášek

Created in the framework of ‘Terpsichore’ programme of the Cultural Services – Deputy Ministry of Culture.

When Friday, November 18 at 8:30 pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol
Location
Duration 50′
Tickets €10/8

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Paralimni residents angry over hunting activity next to their homes
Next article
Primary school teacher on trial over alleged abuse of 11-year-old pupil

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros