“Body of Mine”: Choreographic Performance by Panayiotis Tofi at Rialto on November 18

Body of Mine is a new choreographic creation by Panayiotis Tofi that stems from an evolving movement and composition research on the anatomy and function of the human body, as well as the ways in which emotions are kept or expressed through it. Through an unfamiliar movement journey enhanced by live text and the sounds of electronic music and strings, four female performers question the ownership of their bodies, the existence and meaning of light and our perception of life in the present moment.

Research, Direction, Choreography, Visual Concept: Panayiotis Tofi

Performance: Magda Argyridou, Viky Kalla, Vasiliki Kypraiou, Alexia Nicolaou

Music Composition: Marios Takoushis

Cello Solos: Jakub Otčenášek

Created in the framework of ‘Terpsichore’ programme of the Cultural Services – Deputy Ministry of Culture.

When Friday, November 18 at 8:30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Location

Duration 50′

Tickets €10/8