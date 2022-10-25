“1984” at Rialto Theatre on November 2

George Orwell’s prophetic tale in a daring adaptation for stage by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan. A harsh yet extremely truthful manifesto against totalitarianism, a dystopian masterpiece on constructing a reality, misrepresenting the past, controlling and freezing consciousness. A staggering text that is still relevant to our days, seventy-two years after it was first published.
The main character, Winston Smith, lives in the dark world of Oceania, and struggles, by every means possible, to remain sane despite the suffocating surveillance regime of the Big Brother, which strictly forbids people from thinking. Against this backdrop, he falls in love with Julia and cannot help but commit more and more Thoughtcrimes. Winston Smith thinks, remembers, imagines, and hopes. He longs for a world without the Big Brother. However, any attempt to escape is futile.
Translated by: Katerina Evangelatou
Directed by: Leandros Taliotis
Costume and set design: Lakis Genethlis
Music: Andreas Moustoukis
Movement: Drosos Skotis
Video art: Anna Fotiadou
Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris
Assistant director: Theodora Andreou
Cast: Vasilis Vasilakis, Andreas Daniel, Margarita Zachariou, Antria Zeniou, Marina Mandri, Alexandros Parisis, Eleni Sidera, Drosos Skotis, Andreas Tselepos.
In Greek with English and Turkish Surtitles
When Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol
Location
Duration: 90′
Tickets: €12/6