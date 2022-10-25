Whats OnTheaters"1984" at Rialto Theatre on November 2

“1984” at Rialto Theatre on November 2

Nineteen Eighty Four 1211494 960 720
Nineteen Eighty Four 1211494 960 720

George Orwell’s prophetic tale in a daring adaptation for stage by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan. A harsh yet extremely truthful manifesto against totalitarianism, a dystopian masterpiece on constructing a reality, misrepresenting the past, controlling and freezing consciousness. A staggering text that is still relevant to our days, seventy-two years after it was first published.

1984

The main character, Winston Smith, lives in the dark world of Oceania, and struggles, by every means possible, to remain sane despite the suffocating surveillance regime of the Big Brother, which strictly forbids people from thinking. Against this backdrop, he falls in love with Julia and cannot help but commit more and more Thoughtcrimes. Winston Smith thinks, remembers, imagines, and hopes. He longs for a world without the Big Brother. However, any attempt to escape is futile.

Translated by: Katerina Evangelatou
Directed by: Leandros Taliotis
Costume and set design: Lakis Genethlis
Music: Andreas Moustoukis
Movement: Drosos Skotis
Video art: Anna Fotiadou
Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris
Assistant director: Theodora Andreou
Cast: Vasilis Vasilakis, Andreas Daniel, Margarita Zachariou, Antria Zeniou, Marina Mandri, Alexandros Parisis, Eleni Sidera, Drosos Skotis, Andreas Tselepos.

In Greek with English and Turkish Surtitles

When Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol
Location
Duration: 90′
Tickets: €12/6

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Fork Food Market – Closing Party on October 27
Next article
Samhain Halloween Hike in Troodos on October 30

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros