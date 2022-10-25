“1984” at Rialto Theatre on November 2

George Orwell’s prophetic tale in a daring adaptation for stage by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan. A harsh yet extremely truthful manifesto against totalitarianism, a dystopian masterpiece on constructing a reality, misrepresenting the past, controlling and freezing consciousness. A staggering text that is still relevant to our days, seventy-two years after it was first published.

The main character, Winston Smith, lives in the dark world of Oceania, and struggles, by every means possible, to remain sane despite the suffocating surveillance regime of the Big Brother, which strictly forbids people from thinking. Against this backdrop, he falls in love with Julia and cannot help but commit more and more Thoughtcrimes. Winston Smith thinks, remembers, imagines, and hopes. He longs for a world without the Big Brother. However, any attempt to escape is futile.

Translated by: Katerina Evangelatou

Directed by: Leandros Taliotis

Costume and set design: Lakis Genethlis

Music: Andreas Moustoukis

Movement: Drosos Skotis

Video art: Anna Fotiadou

Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris

Assistant director: Theodora Andreou

Cast: Vasilis Vasilakis, Andreas Daniel, Margarita Zachariou, Antria Zeniou, Marina Mandri, Alexandros Parisis, Eleni Sidera, Drosos Skotis, Andreas Tselepos.

In Greek with English and Turkish Surtitles

When Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Location

Duration: 90′

Tickets: €12/6