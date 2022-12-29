The Cyprus Storytelling Project

ExhibitionNicosiaThe Cyprus Storytelling Project

Venue: Home for Cooperation, Nicosia
Date: Thursday, January 12 2023
Time: 18.00 to 20.00
Cost: Free
Facilitators: Rita Hadjigeorgiou, Sue Lartides, Katie Economides

This event is an opportunity for women to come together and share their stories and insights and to support each other as women.

This is more than a workshop, it is the creation of a safe space, created by women for women.

This is a space where women can find their voices and are welcomed to be exactly who they are, to come as they are, to be seen and heard.

The facilitators will divide people up into small groups. Each person will have the opportunity to talk about a theme of their choice from the perspective of their own unique experience.

Places are limited so please book no later than January 9 by sending an email to:
[email protected]

