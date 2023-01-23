Strings and Fragments: Talk & Exhibition Opening

Strings and Fragments is a talk by CYENS resident artist Mihalis Shammas who will present the outcomes of two parallel processes he worked on during his residency at Thinker Maker Space.

The talk will be followed by his exhibition opening which will remain open until the 10th of February.

For more information about the talk & exhibition use the following link: https://makerspace.cyens.org.cy/strings-and-fragments/

____

Schedule:

2 February

18:30 – 19:30 Talk & Discussion

19:30 – 20:30 Exhibition Opening

3, 6-10, 13-17 February

9:00 – 15:30 Exhibition Open

____

Registration is only required for the artist talk as limited spaces are available. Participation is free.

Register here for the talk.

CYENS Think Makerspace – 23 Plateia Dimarchias, 1016, Nicosia