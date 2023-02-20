Whats OnExhibitionStream Garden - sound performances

Stream Garden – sound performances

Stream Garden
Stream Garden

Nikos Stephou and Loukas Koumantaris invite you to their sound performances as part of their exhibition “Stream Garden”. Feeding sound from the aquascape installations of the garden, the artists will create a utopian experience, a sonic world made of water and technology.

The performances will take place on March 3 and 4. For each night there will be two performances, one at 19:00 and one at 20:30.

March 3
(1) 19:00 & (2) 20:30

March 4
(1) 19:00 & (2) 20:30

Entrance: €5

As there will be only 20 slots available for each performance, please reserve your spot:
[email protected]
96404991 (Nikos)

Exhibition event: https://www.facebook.com/events/722812099294844

Thkio Palies – 2b Kissamou Street, Nicosia

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Sharing Care
Next article
How much does a family of four need to get by in Cyprus?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros