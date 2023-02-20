Stream Garden – sound performances

Nikos Stephou and Loukas Koumantaris invite you to their sound performances as part of their exhibition “Stream Garden”. Feeding sound from the aquascape installations of the garden, the artists will create a utopian experience, a sonic world made of water and technology.

The performances will take place on March 3 and 4. For each night there will be two performances, one at 19:00 and one at 20:30.

March 3

(1) 19:00 & (2) 20:30

March 4

(1) 19:00 & (2) 20:30

Entrance: €5

As there will be only 20 slots available for each performance, please reserve your spot:

[email protected]

96404991 (Nikos)

Exhibition event: https://www.facebook.com/events/722812099294844

Thkio Palies – 2b Kissamou Street, Nicosia