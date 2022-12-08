Sba Charity Football Tournament

On December 10, between 11 am to 2 pm, SBAP Dhekelia is organising a charity football tournament at Ethnikos Achnas auxiliary football pitch.

Three teams will participate in the tournament: Former Ethnikos Achnas football players, SBAP Dhekelia and SBA Customs.

During the tournament, a blood donation will be taking place, in memory of three players of Ethnikos, who have recently passed away.

Saliva samples will also be obtained on the day, by Karaiskakio members that will be recorded in the bone narrow register.

During the event, SBAP Dhekelia officers will be collecting dry food in order to donate them, at a later stage, to the poor families of the local communities.