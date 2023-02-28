ExhibitionNicosiaSaturday at the Museum: Stories with dogs

Saturday at the Museum: Stories with dogs

Dog Stories
Dog Stories

This workshop is dedicated to our fluffy friends!

This ‘Saturday at the Museum’ participants will listen to Katie Clerides tell the story of the former President’s dogs and we will test their knowledge about the animals by playing games!

Attendees will meet dogs from the Cyprus School of Dog Training and will also get into the role with face painting.

The workshop is organised by the Cyprus Peace & Dialogue Center in collaboration with the Center for Visual Arts & Research.

Ages: 5 – 10 years old.

Entrance: Free

Information and reservations: +357 22300991 | [email protected]

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus problem is top priority, says President Christodoulides during swearing-in ceremony

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros