Saturday at the Museum: Stories with dogs

This workshop is dedicated to our fluffy friends!

This ‘Saturday at the Museum’ participants will listen to Katie Clerides tell the story of the former President’s dogs and we will test their knowledge about the animals by playing games!

Attendees will meet dogs from the Cyprus School of Dog Training and will also get into the role with face painting.

The workshop is organised by the Cyprus Peace & Dialogue Center in collaboration with the Center for Visual Arts & Research.

Ages: 5 – 10 years old.

Entrance: Free

Information and reservations: +357 22300991 | [email protected]