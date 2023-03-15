Whats OnFilmsResistances | QueerWave x PDSFF @ Kaymakkin

Resistances | QueerWave x PDSFF @ Kaymakkin

335619448 225318500064912 1647638342026048875 N
335619448 225318500064912 1647638342026048875 N

A film night at Kaymakkin, brought to you by Positively Different Short Film Festival (Athens) and Queer Wave: the Cyprus LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

This year’s PDSFF is titled Resistances, with the festival transforming into a trans-local cinematic space of creation and resistance. The four winning short films will be screened across seven countries on Sunday 19 March, with the line-up announced on the day.

Doors open at 20:00. Screenings start at 20:30.

Approximate runtime: 90 min. Subtitles: English

Gender, sexuality, race, class, ethnicity, religion, able-bodiedness – are influences of our present and future, life prospects and obstructions. Shedding light on the lives of “others,” Positively Different Short Film Festival aims to act as a reference point for raising awareness with regards to intersectionality and discrimination, providing a safe space for co-creation and networking.

The festival selection looks holistically and critically into the concept of intersectionality. The films examine its entangled nature and its limits in relation to universal assumptions – the concepts of body, space, boundaries – but also realities that we constitute: relationships, communities, everyday life.

Admission is open to all with a suggested donation of €2-5 to support Queer Wave’s future activities.

Souvenirs from previous editions will also be available at solidarity prices.

March 19 at Social Space Kaymakkin, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, Kaimakli, Nicosia 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus recorded highest increase in consumer prices index in E.U.
Next article
Flights to and from Cyprus to be affected by Greek general strike

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros