Resistances | QueerWave x PDSFF @ Kaymakkin

A film night at Kaymakkin, brought to you by Positively Different Short Film Festival (Athens) and Queer Wave: the Cyprus LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

This year’s PDSFF is titled Resistances, with the festival transforming into a trans-local cinematic space of creation and resistance. The four winning short films will be screened across seven countries on Sunday 19 March, with the line-up announced on the day.

Doors open at 20:00. Screenings start at 20:30.

Approximate runtime: 90 min. Subtitles: English

Gender, sexuality, race, class, ethnicity, religion, able-bodiedness – are influences of our present and future, life prospects and obstructions. Shedding light on the lives of “others,” Positively Different Short Film Festival aims to act as a reference point for raising awareness with regards to intersectionality and discrimination, providing a safe space for co-creation and networking.

The festival selection looks holistically and critically into the concept of intersectionality. The films examine its entangled nature and its limits in relation to universal assumptions – the concepts of body, space, boundaries – but also realities that we constitute: relationships, communities, everyday life.

Admission is open to all with a suggested donation of €2-5 to support Queer Wave’s future activities.

Souvenirs from previous editions will also be available at solidarity prices.

March 19 at Social Space Kaymakkin, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, Kaimakli, Nicosia