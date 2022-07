Reggae Sunjam Festival returns this August back to Pomos, one of the most beautiful locations in Cyprus! Live acts and DJ sets from a special local line-up will keep you dancing two days long to Reggae, Roots, Dub, Steppers and Dancehall tunes!

When Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14

Where Paradise Place Bar, Pomos, Paphos

Tickets

€20 – 2 Day Pass | €15 – 1 Day Pass (With one drink)

Free entrance for children under 12 years old

