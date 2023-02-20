Psicotropico – Carnival Special @ New Division

ExhibitionNicosiaPsicotropico - Carnival Special @ New Division

Prepare to be transported to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Barranquilla at Psicotropico’s Carnival Special this Saturday, February 25!

Taking you on yet another sonic safari, DJs Tum Bao & Kuraka will explore transatlantic tropical soundscapes with a focus on carnival traditions. Brace for heavy percussion and driving grooves that will shake you to the core!

Listen to Psicotropico: https://www.mixcloud.com/Psicotropico/

Saturday, February 25, 09:30 pm at New Division Bar – 2 Vasilissis Frederikis Street, 1066, Nicosia.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
