Porsche Club Cyprus Winter Event on November 12

The group will meet in Limassol Marina at 9:30 am. Please Park at the Yacht Lift area and walk over for Enrolling and briefing within the Marina at Café Calma on the central fountain square.

Please be punctual in order to finish enrolment on time. Coffee and snacks will be offered at the STARTING POINT.

You will be provided with Pace Notes and a briefing giving the details of our route and we START to drive at 10:30 am Sharp. Please remember to always drive within the laws and regulations of the Highway Code.

The route will lead the group to “MADAMA’’ in Nicosia old town, the arrival is expected at around 13:00. The tables will be set for groups so all can be seated comfortably. Parking arrangements will be explained at the beginning of the event.

The total cost of the event with morning snacks and lunch is €35 per person and you will be required to pay on enrolment. The usual annual 2022 subscription of 50 Euros for each member will also be collected upon enrolment, thank you.

Please inform the organisers if you are participating and which car you are driving, also give them your co-driver details so as to make all the relevant preparations. You will be given the event road book and stickers to put on your cars with our new 2022 Event Logo.

Porsche Club Cyprus Committee

When Saturday, November 12 at 9.30 am

Where Limassol Marina

Event by Pambis Demetriades and Porsche Club Cyprus – Officially Licenced