On the Field: Historical aspects of Cypriot football, 1878-1974

The lecture is comprised of three presentations aiming to outline diverse historical aspects about the creation and development of football in Cyprus, while simultaneously highlighting the social and political effect of this popular sport on the history of the island during the period from 1878 to 1974.

Speakers:

Tonia Georgiou │ Historian, PhD Candidate at the University of Crete

Antigone Heraclidou │ Exhibition curator, Senior Research Associate of the CYENS Centre of Excellence

George Meletiou │ Researcher, Sports writer

Language / Greek

Reservations required: +357 22661475 (ext.: 100)

Email: [email protected]

Tuesday February 21, 7 pm to 8 pm – The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia