The Embassy of Norway in Nicosia invites you to Norwegian film evenings in Nicosia.

Entrance is free.

Programme:

Friday, March 17, 8 pm

The King’s Choice

Thursday, March 23, 8 pm

Psychobitch

Read more and see trailers: https://www.norway.no/en/Greece/norway-greece/news-events/news/filmcyprus/?fbclid=IwAR2zs-JSfYciy-K2lm8TcUbIrV1AWMawWzjew_RDE0peC_JP7URZ0LHELos