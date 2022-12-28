Whats OnExhibitionNico Carpentier "THE MIRROR OF CONFLICT" An arts-based research exhibition

Nico Carpentier “THE MIRROR OF CONFLICT” An arts-based research exhibition

Carpentier
Carpentier

On 20 January 2023, the photography exhibition “The Mirror of Conflict” will open in the 6×6 Centre for Photography in Limassol.

The exhibition is a creation of the Belgian Prague-based university professor Nico Carpentier, who is known for the combination of academic analysis and artistic practice.

The 93 photographs, grouped on 33 metal stands, address the memorials of Cyprus, and how they intersect with the prevailing ideologies in the southern and northern parts of the island. It is an academic and artistic investigation of how memorials communicate dominant ways of thinking, but also how they sometimes critique them. The exhibition also investigates how the memorials in the southern and northern parts of Cyprus relate to each other, and how similar and different they are.

As Nico Carpentier explains: “We see these statues and memorials everywhere in Cyprus, but we don’t pay enough attention to them, and to what they really tell us. They are voices of the past, the present and the future, and we should listen to them, as they make us understand ourselves better.”

The “Mirror of Conflict” exhibition runs from 20 to 29 January 2023, in the 6×6 Centre for Photography, Vasiliou Makedonos 30, 3040 Limassol.

The opening is on Friday 20 January 2023 from 18:00-21:30.

Opening times are Saturday: 10:00-14:00; Sunday: 15:00-19:00; Monday – Tuesday – Thursday: 09:00-18:00; Wednesday & Friday: 09:00-14:00.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Dams in Cyprus record very low inflow for the month of December
Next article
Top students from Cyprus receive Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros