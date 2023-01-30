Murphy’s Brother-In-Law live at New Division

Whats OnConcertsMurphy's Brother-In-Law live at New Division

Murphy’s Brother-In-Law is a Nicosia-based band that has been playing together since 2016. With their unique blend of blues and classic rock, they are sure to keep you entertained.

On Thursday, February 2, they will be performing at New Division pub Nicosia, premiering a few of their original songs.

The band members are:
George Constantinou – Lead vocals – Rhythm guitar
Jim Themis – Lead Guitar
Mike Zachariades – Bass
Spyros Kyriakides – Drums & Backing vocals

Thursday, February 2 at 9 pm – New Division Bar, 2 Vasilissis Frederikis, Nicosia

*There will be a surcharge of one euro on each drink at the venue

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
