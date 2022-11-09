Whats OnFilmsMovie screening: Falco. Damn it! We are still alive!

Movie screening: Falco. Damn it! We are still alive!

The unusually thrilling life of 1980s superstar Hans Hölzel, known as Falco, the man behind the first hit “Rock Me, Amadeus” to rearch the American Billboard charts with a German language song.

The film portrays his meteoric rise from a child prodigy to an overnight music sensation. The industry pressure led him to escape into a world of sex and drugs. His tragic death in 1998 made him a legend.

Biography – 2008 – Thomas Roth – 110’

Language German with English Subtitles

Cast: Manuel Rubey, Nicolas Ofzarek, Markus Mössmer, Christian Tramitz, Susi Stach

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIZu0B9wq8

In cooperation with the Friends of Cinema Society and Pantheon Theatre.

DETAILS

Date: November 11

Time: 20:00 – 21:50

Cost: Free admission

VENUE
Pantheon, Evagorou 29, Nicosia, 1097 + Google Map
