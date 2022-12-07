Movie and Discussion Night at Yfantourgeio

Join Generation for Change CY and Youth Humanitarian Action for a movie and discussion night showcasing the documentary “My human self.”

My human self is the story of a man who, after losing his job, starts a social kitchen for people in need in Greece. This award-winning documentary shows the real life of Kostas and the richness and struggles of selflessness. After the screening, a moderated discussion will be held featuring a panel of socially active speakers.

The movie night will be held on the 19th of December at 19:00 at Yfantourgeio – Lefkonos 69, Nicosia. Don’t forget to register to secure your seat. Entry is free of charge.

Panellists:

Ibrahim Kamara: Member of Support for Immigration Group

Maria Fouskouli: Founder and coordinator of Let’s Be Better People

Tamam Almahmoud: Coordinator of food donations and distributions at Zero Food Waste Cyprus

Moderator:

Darya Alikhani, Secretary of Generation of Change CY



Time: 19:00

Location: Yfantourgeio – Lefkonos 69, Nicosia

Entrance: Free

The event is supported by Generation for Change CY, Let’s be Better People and Zero Food Waste Cyprus.

The event is organised through the Youth Humanitarian Action project funded by the European Solidarity Corps.