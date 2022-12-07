Movie and Discussion Night at Yfantourgeio

Whats OnFilmsMovie and Discussion Night at Yfantourgeio

Join Generation for Change CY and Youth Humanitarian Action for a movie and discussion night showcasing the documentary “My human self.”
My human self is the story of a man who, after losing his job, starts a social kitchen for people in need in Greece. This award-winning documentary shows the real life of Kostas and the richness and struggles of selflessness. After the screening, a moderated discussion will be held featuring a panel of socially active speakers.
The movie night will be held on the 19th of December at 19:00 at Yfantourgeio – Lefkonos 69, Nicosia. Don’t forget to register to secure your seat. Entry is free of charge.
Panellists:
Ibrahim Kamara: Member of Support for Immigration Group
Maria Fouskouli: Founder and coordinator of Let’s Be Better People
Tamam Almahmoud: Coordinator of food donations and distributions at Zero Food Waste Cyprus
Moderator:
Darya Alikhani, Secretary of Generation of Change CY
Date: 19/12/2022
Time: 19:00
Location: Yfantourgeio – Lefkonos 69, Nicosia
https://goo.gl/maps/CR7nwRt5irb6EfvcA
Entrance: Free
Registration link: https://forms.gle/qz2ekQULrKzE9ZsR7
The event is supported by Generation for Change CY, Let’s be Better People and Zero Food Waste Cyprus.
The event is organised through the Youth Humanitarian Action project funded by the European Solidarity Corps.
By Stelios Marathovouniotis
