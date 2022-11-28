Miss Santa’ Nicosian Speed-Dating Event

Thursday, December 15, 2022

8.00 p.m. Entos twn Texnvn (Aeschylou 29, 1011 old Nicosia)

Yasemin collective is organizing, for the first time, a speed-dating night exclusively for women who are interested in meeting other women!

So in the spirit of Christmas, we invite you to keep an open heart and…

Ready? The game begins! You have a certain amount of time to get to know the woman sitting across from you. When the time is up, you switch places and meet someone else, then someone else.. and on and on!

In one evening you are invited to meet people with different backgrounds and have a great time!

You choose how these acquaintances end up.

Cost of participation: 15 euros with plenty of drinks and snacks

*Pre-booking required*

Information: 97-681858

Tickets: www.yasemincollective.com/tickets