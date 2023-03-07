Whats OnExhibitionLecture: Society and politics in Cypriot football

Lecture: Society and politics in Cypriot football

332873584 560930932668687 340742227884501412 N
332873584 560930932668687 340742227884501412 N

The lecture is comprised of three presentations, which aspire to shape the intense social and turbulent political history of football in Cyprus.

The presentations will additionally trace aspects of the modern history of football through its political and social dimensions.

Chair:
Dr Chrysanthos Chrysanthou │Writer, Researcher

Speakers:
Dinos Phinicarides │ Researcher, Journalist
Pambos Stylianou │ Former Chairman of the Cyprus Sports Organization (CSO)
Anna Kyprianou │ Secretary of the BPW Cyprus Federation of Business and Professional Women, former Board Member of the Lefkothea Latsion Women’s Football Club

Language: Greek

Reservations required: +357 22661475 (ext.: 100)

Email: [email protected]

Tuesday, March 21 at 19:00 – Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Turkey earthquake damage to exceed $100 billion
Next article
Staff at Nicosia public hospitals receiving training under Accreditation Canada

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros