Lecture: Society and politics in Cypriot football

The lecture is comprised of three presentations, which aspire to shape the intense social and turbulent political history of football in Cyprus.

The presentations will additionally trace aspects of the modern history of football through its political and social dimensions.

Chair:

Dr Chrysanthos Chrysanthou │Writer, Researcher

Speakers:

Dinos Phinicarides │ Researcher, Journalist

Pambos Stylianou │ Former Chairman of the Cyprus Sports Organization (CSO)

Anna Kyprianou │ Secretary of the BPW Cyprus Federation of Business and Professional Women, former Board Member of the Lefkothea Latsion Women’s Football Club

Language: Greek

Reservations required: +357 22661475 (ext.: 100)

Email: [email protected]

Tuesday, March 21 at 19:00 – Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia